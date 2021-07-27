Olympics Latest: Germany wins another equestrian gold

Bianca Buitendag of South Africa chose to wait out the clock again to pull off yet another major upset, this time against American phenom Caroline Marks, who simply could not catch a good enough wave.

The finals now come down to Igarashi and the dominating Brazilian Italo Ferreira, and Buitendag against American Carissa Moore, the reigning world champion.

———

The U.S. women have fallen to Japan 20-18 in their final pool-play game in 3-on-3 basketball.

Despite the loss, the Americans will head into the knockout round as the top seed after compiling a 6-1 record over four days. The semifinals and medal games for the sport’s Olympic debut are set for Wednesday.

With the score of Tuesday’s game tied at 17, Japan’s Mio Shinozaki made a 2-pointer to give her team the lead for good.

Serbia’s men were 6-0 coming into Tuesday and have locked up a spot in the semifinals.

The U.S. men did not qualify for the tournament.

———

UPSET ALERT

Japan's tennis superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics.