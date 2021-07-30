Olympics Latest: US women perfect so far in beach volleyball

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

It’s a perfect record in beach volleyball pool play for the American women.

Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes rallied from a first-set loss to beat Brazil’s Rebecca and Ana Patricia on Saturday in the preliminary round finale. The U.S. women went 3-0 in the round-robin, as did the other American team of April Ross and Alix Klineman.

After losing the first set 21-17, Sponcil and Claes opened a 19-14 in the second before losing four straight points. Then Rebecca served one long, and on their first set point, Sponcil angled one into the corner to tie the match one set apiece.

The Americans scored six of the first seven points in the tiebreaking set to pull away and win 15-11.

Both U.S. men’s teams finished the preliminary round with 2-1 records. The knockout round begins on Sunday.

Hong Kong’s rising star Siobhán Haughey has withdrawn from the semifinals of the 50-meter freestyle at the Olympics because of a hip injury.