 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olympics Latest: US beach volleyball pair into quarterfinals
0 comments
AP

Olympics Latest: US beach volleyball pair into quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Olympics Latest: US beach volleyball pair into quarterfinals

Alix Klineman, of the United States, reacts to a play during a women's beach volleyball match against Cuba at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

 Petros Giannakouris

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

———

April Ross and Alix Klineman have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament.

The American “A-Team” beat Cuba 21-17, 21-15 on Monday. The win came a day after two other U.S. teams were ousted in the first knockout round.

After taking the first set, Ross and Klineman lost the first four points in the second. Cuba’s Lidy Echeverria and Leila Martinez led 9-7 when Echeverria was slow to get up after a collision at the net. The Americans took the point, and went on to win the second set as well.

———

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Massive sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China
World

Watch Now: Massive sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China

A heavy sandstorm wreaked havoc on Sunday in northwest China's Dunhuang, where the ancient Mogao Caves are located. The sandstorm engulfed the expressway in a few minutes, turning the sky yellow and reduced the visibility to less than five meters, according to state media

Watch Now: Related Video

Buddhist monks receive AstraZeneca vaccine in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News