Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out

Germany and Austria are among several nations in Europe seeing surges — even some with relatively high vaccination rates. Portugal — with an 87% vaccination rate that is among the highest globally — tightened entry requirements and mandated masks indoors Wednesday to slow an upward trend. Until recently, the country was shielded from the spikes experienced by elsewhere on the continent.

South Korea is also seeing a delta-driven surge that has pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs. The country on Wednesday reported a daily jump in coronavirus infections that exceeded 5,000 for the first time — along with its first cases of the new variant.

The emergence of yet another variant has left the world once again whipsawed between hopes of returning to normal and fears that the worst is yet to come.

In Singapore, which is trying a strategy of living with COVID-19 and has one of the world’s leading vaccine programs, cases are now dropping rapidly, and there’s cautious optimism that its widely watched plan has helped it turn a corner in the pandemic.