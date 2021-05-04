On board a small Ukrainian patrol boat challenging Russian naval might

The Kremlin insists this is just a naval drill, an exercise that does not pose a threat to anyone. It talks of the achievement of a flotilla of 15 vessels heading from the landlocked Caspian Sea via a 60-mile (100km) canal with 13 locks to the Black Sea basin.

But Ukrainian military officials, just a few miles away, are watching the buildup with concern.

"The last two weeks, it has become more dangerous because the Russian Federation has sent several landing ships from Baltic Sea and the North Sea," says Capt. Roman Goncharenko, of the Ukrainian Navy in Mariupol.

"Officially it's exercises. But those ships are still here in this area, and in our vision it can be dangerous," he told CNN from the deck of the Soviet-era Donbas, a rusty search and rescue ship, built in 1969 and docked in the port city.

Buildup on land and sea

The naval buildup follows international alarm at a recent surge of Russian land forces near the border with Ukraine and in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.