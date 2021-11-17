One shot at a time: Albania battles the vaccine skeptics

“With my health, suffering from diabetes and who knows what else at this age, the vaccine is a strong weapon in my body,” a bearded 69-year old Mezit Jahjolli said after taking his booster shot. Still he said five of his brothers have declined to get vaccinated.

About 45% of the 32,000 people in Sukth, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital of Tirana, have been fully immunized and some even have had booster shots, in contrast to the situation elsewhere in the country.

Albania was among the first in the Western Balkans to start vaccinations in early March but so far only one-third of its 2.8 million people have had two shots of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Sputnik V vaccines. Prime Minister Edi Rama has posted calls from well-known personalities on his Facebook page to try to convince the more than 60% of Albanians who are still unvaccinated to get their shots.

The virus has killed 3,004 Albanians and there are 8,317 COVID-19 patients now, according to the Health Ministry.

The challenges these medical workers face are varied. It was mandatory for students to get vaccinated at start of the school year in October, but very few complied, causing tensions. Albania still has an overnight curfew and mandatory mask wearing indoors, but the only place this is really enforced is at banks.