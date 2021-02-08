 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online retailer Boohoo buys 3 fashion brands from Arcadia
0 comments
AP

Online retailer Boohoo buys 3 fashion brands from Arcadia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — British online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought three clothing brands owned by the collapsed Arcadia retail group for 25.2 million pounds ($34.5 million).

Boohoo bought the inventory and online businesses of the Arcadia brands - Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton. The deal did not include the brands’ 214 remaining U.K. shops, which will close, and around 2,450 employees were told Monday that their jobs have been axed.

Arcadia was long one of the biggest players in British retail, but it has struggled with a shift in shoppers’ behavior in recent years and the pandemic has dealt a final blow to the business. The group entered administration in December, putting thousands of jobs on the line.

Last week online fashion giant Asos signed a 330-million-pound deal to buy Arcadia brands Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT. The brands will continue to be sold online, but the shops will close.

Administrators have now sold all of Arcadia’s brands, raising around 500 million pounds to pay off creditors.

Boohoo, which was founded in 2006, last month also bought the brand and website of Debenhams, a 240-year-old chain of British department stores that had been struggling for years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
World

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission

  • Updated

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine shows a hint that it may reduce transmission of the virus and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose, researchers said Wednesday in an encouraging turn in the campaign to suppress the outbreak.

+2
Japan extends emergency amid vaccine, Olympic uncertainty
World

Japan extends emergency amid vaccine, Olympic uncertainty

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Tuesday that he is extending a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other areas through March 7, amid growing uncertainty over the national rollout of vaccines and the hosting of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scores still missing after glacier breaks in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News