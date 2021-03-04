OPEC cartel, allies face decision on increasing oil output

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Members of oil producer cartel OPEC and allied countries are weighing an increase in production now that prices have recovered to near their pre-pandemic levels.

Their online meeting Thursday takes place against the background of more confidence that prices have steadied, offset by concern that that the spread of new variants of the coronavirus could easily hurt demand.

The so-called OPEC Plus - which includes countries like Russia that are not part of the cartel but have been coordinating production in recent years - made deep cuts in output in 2020 to stave off a complete collapse in prices.

It decided to add back 500,000 barrels per day in December, and analysts say it's possible the gathered ministers could raise production by another 500,000 barrels per day. A big question ahead of the meeting is whether Saudi Arabia, the kingpin among member countries, will withdraw any of the voluntary 1 million barrels per day in cuts that it announced at the January meeting, a move that startled oil markets and sent prices higher.