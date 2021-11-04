OPEC+ keeps cautious oil production despite Biden pressure

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China and an expected increase in U.S. crude storage also have eased prices, she said.

U.S. oil prices have dropped this week after hitting their highest level since 2014. Oil traded at $81.04 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Thursday, off its recent peak of over $85 from last week. International benchmark Brent crude traded at $82.64, down from over $86 last week.

At a news conference Tuesday, Biden blamed higher oil prices on refusal by Russia and the OPEC nations to increase production. He declined to say what steps his administration would take other than releasing statements that request more output, but the president hinted that additional actions were coming.

“We’ll see what happens on that score, sooner than later,” Biden said.

Biden is seeking more oil to lower gas prices for U.S. drivers while also pledging at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland this week to reduce emissions from such fossil fuels to curb climate change. He even called out Russia and Saudi Arabia during his time in Europe for not doing more to address climate change.