Opposition accuses German govt of impeding 2016 attack probe

DNA found in the driver's cabin of the hijacked truck used in the attack so far hasn't been linked to anyone, while the source of a gun Amri used to kill the truck's driver remains unclear, Mihalic said.

Amri managed to flee Germany but was killed in a shootout with Italian police days after the attack. Mihalic noted that Amri had a large sum of cash on him when he died, the source of which also hasn't been determined.

Martina Renner of the Left party said the case showed that important information wasn't shared between various state and federal security agencies, while key decisions by police and intelligence officials weren't documented.

A separate inquiry in 2017 concluded that security agencies may have missed an opportunity to arrest Amri months before the attack.

The three opposition parties called for Germany to recognize March 11 as the official day of remembrance for victims of terrorism. The European Union adopted such an observance day on the anniversary of the 2004 bombings by Islamic extremists in Madrid that killed 191 people.

