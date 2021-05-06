Opposition grows to 4th cruise ship dock in Mexico's Cozumel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — With tourism shattered by the pandemic, critics say yet another cruise ship dock is the last thing that Mexico’s Caribbean island of Cozumel needs.

Cozumel already has three such docks, and before the pandemic it ranked as the world’s busiest port of call for cruise ships.

But since last June, not a single cruise ship has disembarked passengers there.

Residents said Thursday that makes it all the more inexplicable that yet another dock is planned for an area of sea floor that is home to a coral reef restoration project. But the project has the backing of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Environmental groups also are objecting.

“The new proposal to build the fourth cruise ship dock on Cozumel will destroy the most important project to regenerate coral” on the island, the Global Coral Reef Alliance said in a statement.

The company behind the roughly $25 million project says the cruise industry is expected to grow and it already brings in $480 million per year for Mexico.