Opposition in Kyrgyzstan challenges election results

After his election in January, Zhaparov pushed for a referendum that approved a new Constitution that substantially increased presidential powers at the expense of parliament. It reduced the size of the country’s parliament from 120 to 90 seats and gave the president the power to appoint judges and the heads of law enforcement agencies.

In Sunday’s vote, 54 seats were filled by party lists and the remaining 36 by single-ballot races. About 35% of voters turned out to cast ballots.

The Ata-Zhurt (Homeland Kyrgyzstan), Ishenim (Trust) and Yntymak (Accord) blocs received about 16%, 13% and 11% of the vote on party lists respectively, according to the Central Election Commission. All three blocs have been loyal to Zhaparov.

The Alliance and Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) opposition parties won 8% and 7% of the vote respectively, and the more obscure Yiman Nuru (Beam of Conscience) got 6%. Several opposition parties missed the 5% threshold to make it into parliament. Their leaders accused the authorities of rigging the ballot using the automated vote counting system and demanded a manual recount.