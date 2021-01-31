Outcry, arrests in Turkey over Mecca poster with LGBT flags

ISTANBUL (AP) — Two students have been arrested in Turkey on charges of inciting hatred and insulting religious values for a poster depicting Islam’s most sacred site with LGBT flags.

Their arrest late Saturday came after top Turkish officials slammed the poster, displayed at an exhibition in Turkey’s most prestigious Bogazici University. For weeks, students and faculty have been protesting the Turkish president’s appointment of a new rector who has links to his ruling party and clashes have broken out with police.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted that “LGBT perverts” had been detained for “disrespecting the Great Kaaba.” Top government officials from Turkey’s conservative, Islamic-based ruling party condemned the poster.

Their statements came after the university’s Islamic research club slammed the poster on social media, prompting people to take to Twitter with hashtags denouncing the poster, LGBTs and the university. The country’s director of religious affairs, who previously created a stir by saying homosexuality brings disease and was defended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he came under criticism, said he would take legal action.

The Kaaba in Mecca is the holiest site in Islam with believers across the world praying in its direction.