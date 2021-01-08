Outdoor hockey traditions under shadow of climate change

KINGMAN, Alberta (AP) — Larry Asp grew up playing shinny outside in this tiny rural town he calls home again after 40 years away. Since returning, he also holds the keys to the outdoor “Rink of Dreams” that gives the 90 local residents the chance to skate outside during the keen Canadian winters.

Out here on the prairie an hour’s drive southeast of Edmonton, the ice in the former “Lutefisk Capital of Alberta” doesn’t seem to freeze as long as it used to, not like when Asp was a kid. He unlocked the doors to the rink, which in late September was simply dirt after a summer of hosting barrel racing and other equestrian events, and gazed into the wind-swept distance.

“We’re kind of at the mercy of the elements,” said Asp, a retired member of the Kingman Recreation Association board. “In the springtime because of the (rink's) white boards and the sun, it starts melting back from the boards pretty quickly. You’d be really lucky if you got four months out of it.”

After a warm fall, the rink was back to being a rink again by mid-December and the skating — and the hockey — had begun. Two hours to the southwest in the Town of Sylvan Lake, the skating surface on the 544-acre namesake body of water opened Dec. 19 this year for activities that last until the melting begins, usually in mid-March.