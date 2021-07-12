 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Over 100 men jump fences into Spanish city in North Africa
0 comments
AP

Over 100 men jump fences into Spanish city in North Africa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Melilla said on Monday that 119 African men have entered the autonomous city from a group of over 200 who tried to jump over the double fence that separates the Spanish enclave in northern Africa from Morocco.

At least five Civil Guard officers and one of the migrants were injured during the crossing attempt in the early hours of Monday, a spokesman with the Spanish government's delegation in Melilla said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to be named in media reports, said the rest of the migrants were stopped by guards on the Moroccan side of the border.

He said that the migrants are all men from Sub-Saharan African countries. Those who managed to get into Melilla are being tested for the coronavirus at the local migrant processing center and will be quarantined, the official said.

Melilla and nearby Ceuta, Spain's other autonomous city on the northern African coast, are seen as springboards into Europe for many Africans fleeing poverty or violence.

Thousands, including hundreds of unaccompanied children, arrived in Ceuta in mid-May amid a diplomatic row between Spain and Morocco over the future of Western Sahara, a territory annexed by Rabat in the 1970s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A Tunisian fisherwoman and her companion: the sea

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies
World

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has given her first public statement since being wounded in the attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.”

+44
Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country
World

Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said Friday that it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

+18
Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties
World

Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties

  • Updated

ABOARD USS ROSS (AP) — Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.

Watch Now: Related Video

A Tunisian fisherwoman and her companion: the sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News