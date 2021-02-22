Painter Edvard Munch wrote hidden 'madman' message in 'The Scream'

The work has been undergoing extensive conservation at the museum ahead of a public showing. It has rarely been exhibited since it was briefly stolen in 2004, and damage to the piece has become more apparent in recent years.

After its first public unveiling, some critics dismissed the unnerving painting, and there was frenzied discussion about Munch's mental state, lending credence to the idea that an outraged third party scribbled a damning review onto the work itself.

But curators said that reaction is probably what caused Munch to make the addition, with the artist upset about the critical response to the painting when he showed it in his hometown of Kristiania (now Oslo) for the first time.

"At a discussion night at the Students Association, where Munch is believed to have been present, the young medical student Johan Scharffenberg questioned Munch's mental health claiming that his paintings proved he was not of sound mind," the museum said. "It is likely that Munch added the inscription in 1895, or shortly after in response to the judgment on his work."

Curators added that Munch was hurt by the accusation and referred to it again in his own diary entries.