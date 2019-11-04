LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has freed on bail the daughter of Pakistan's ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was similarly released last week from custody for medical reasons.
Monday's court decision ordered Maryam Nawaz, who has been charged with money laundering, to surrender her passport and deposit bail equivalent to $450,000, with a further $65,000 bond.
She was moved last week from jail to the same hospital where her father is being treated. Her condition wasn't specified.
Monday's development comes after the court last Tuesday suspended a conviction against the 69-year-old Sharif for eight weeks on medical grounds.
He was rushed to hospital and his doctors say his health remains unstable. Sharif served three times as prime minister but was removed by the Supreme Court in 2017 for corruption.
