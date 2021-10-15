 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Palestinian olive farmers attacked by big group of settlers
0 comments
AP

Palestinian olive farmers attacked by big group of settlers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A group of Palestinian farmers harvesting their olive trees in the occupied West Bank were attacked Friday by around 30 settlers, leaving four people with minor injuries, Palestinian officials said.

The attack, which comes amid an uptick in settler violence in recent months, began when Israeli settlers descended from a nearby settlement hurling stones and spraying pepper spray at Palestinian olive pickers near the town of Salfit, reported the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

The Palestinian town's authorities reported the attack in a posting on Facebook.

The settlers smashed cars and stole olives, as well as some of the belongings of one of the female pickers, the news agency said, quoting Youssef Hammouda, a local farmer.

Israeli police confirmed they arrested four settlers near the settlement of Rechelim in connection with a Palestinian woman’s stolen goods.

In recent days, hard-line settlers have clashed with Israeli troops and vandalized Palestinian property in what is known as “price-tag” attacks — retaliations against perceived efforts by Israel to limit settlement expansion.

Last month, dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Bedouin village in the southern West Bank, smashing cars and homes and leaving several injured, including a Palestinian toddler who was hospitalized with head injuries.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz called on the military to combat rising settler attacks against Palestinians and Israeli forces by reacting “systematically, aggressively and uncompromisingly” to such behavior. Settler attacks on Palestinians and their olive tree groves are common during the autumn harvesting season.

Nearly all of the more than 500,000 Israeli settlers in the West Bank reside in authorized settlements but more radical settlers have set up dozens of outposts, often in rural areas, that are illegal under Israeli law. The Israeli army has been hesitant to take action against the radical settlers, in part because it could lead to violent clashes.

The majority of the international community views all settlements as illegal and obstacles to peace. The Palestinians see the West Bank as part of their future state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder how many people have stepped foot on the Moon?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule
World

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

+12
'Citizens decide': Climate protests near Dutch parliament
World

'Citizens decide': Climate protests near Dutch parliament

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion blocked a busy intersection Monday near the temporary home of the Netherlands' parliament, marking the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31.

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story
World

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).

+12
Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces
World

Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Rome judge halted the trial of four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces on the day it opened Thursday, saying there was no certainty they had been officially informed that they were charged in the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico's push to protect threatened whale sharks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News