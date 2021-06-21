Palestinians say Israel has eased some restrictions on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel on Monday eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip that have threatened a fragile cease-fire, Palestinian officials said. Hamas, however, said the move was really Israel's attempt to pressure the militant group into making concessions.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, said 11 truckloads of clothes were exported through Kerem Shalom crossing for the first time in 40 days. On Sunday, Israel said it will allow limited agricultural exports from Gaza.

The easing also included the resumption of mail service in and out of Gaza, according to Saleh al-Zeq, an official from the Palestinian Authority’s liaison committee. Since the 11-day war in May between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, thousands of Gazan passports and other essential paperwork had been delayed.

Still, Hamas' Gaza leader Yehiyeh Sinwar drew a grim picture for the future of the cease-fire that went into effect on May 21.

“Unfortunately, there are no signs indicating the existence of intentions to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” Sinwar told reporters in Gaza City.

He added that Israel was “blackmailing” Hamas in exchange for further lifting of restrictions.