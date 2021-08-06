 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Palestinians say protester killed in clashes in West Bank
0 comments
AP

Palestinians say protester killed in clashes in West Bank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian man was killed by live Israeli fire on Friday in a town in the occupied West Bank that has seen months of heavy clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces, Palestinian officials said.

Imad Duikat, 38, was shot in the chest in the northern town of Beita and pronounced dead at a hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, another protester was shot in the foot by live ammunition and 20 others wounded by rubber bullets during Friday’s clashes.

The Israeli army said hundreds of Palestinian protesters threw rocks and firebombs at Israeli troops, who responded with rubber bullets and live fire.

Palestinian protesters in Beita have held repeated demonstrations against the establishment of an unauthorized Israeli settlement outpost there that they say was built on their land. At least five protesters have been killed in the clashes.

Under a deal in June between the Israeli government and the settlers of the Eviatar outpost, the settlers left the area, but the settlement’s buildings remain intact and under army guard. The Palestinians reject the deal and say it is a step by Israel toward taking their land.

European representatives from West Bank Protection Consortium — which includes nine European Union member states and five international charities — visited Beita on Thursday, following concerns about the recent rise in violence over the Eviatar outpost.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek the area as the heartland of their future independent state. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Do we still need lighthouses?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home
World

Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane.

+4
EXPLAINER: The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track
World

EXPLAINER: The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — The Jamaican sprinter and her Olympic-record time captured everyone's attention. What's under foot, though, might have been a factor when Elaine Thompson-Herah broke a 33-year-old Olympic record in the women's 100 meters.

Watch Now: Related Video

German diver gets up close and personal with school of sharks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News