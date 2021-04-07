'Paper cowboy' rides out his quarantine in Australian hotel

And he's given the Rydges hotel staff a laugh by asking that Russell be taken for walks.

“It’s been cheering everyone up,” he said. “The hotel staff, they’re in hospitality but they have all these guests that they can’t see or interact with.”

The story behind Marriott's quarantine stay is more sobering. His dad Harry had a fall at his London home and was taken to a hospital, where he had an operation and was starting rehabilitation. But then he caught the coronavirus.

“I was really lucky my mom and sisters were there, and were allowed in to see him,” Marriott said. “I would Zoom with him at 3 a.m. To see him deteriorating was heartbreaking. But I was able to say goodbye and make peace.”

Marriott flew over from Australia for the funeral in what he says was a grim trip. Like other Australians returning home, he was required to quarantine at a hotel for two weeks.

Marriott said he's been making props his whole life. Even when he was a kid he used to get in trouble for breaking his dad's tools.