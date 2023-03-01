These paragliders are the first to ever soar past K2, the second highest mountain in the world.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
These paragliders are the first to ever soar past K2, the second highest mountain in the world.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The audio intercepts obtained by the AP show how deeply unprepared young soldiers — and their country — were for the war to come.
Shortly after takeoff, the instructor's head rolled back. As the two pilots knew each other well, the co-pilot thought his companion was "just…
As Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine struggles into its second year, his transformation of Russian society is in overdrive.
Russia is now the world's most heavily sanctioned country, according to U.S. officials.
World landmarks lit up in the colors of Ukraine's national flag as people across the globe commemorate a grim year for the country following M…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.