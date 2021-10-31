 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paris runners race Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge
0 comments
AP

Paris runners race Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — Some 3,600 amateur runners faced off Sunday against Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge in a special race in the heart of Paris, as the city prepares to host the 2024 Olympics.

The runners raced along the historic, cobblestoned Champs-Elysees, with Kipchoge starting off last.

All those he failed to catch over the 5-kilometer race — more than 1,000 people — won access to an Olympic-related marathon in 2024, according to organizers. The event was organized to mark 1,000 days before the Paris Games.

Kipchoge won gold in the Olympic marathon in August and in 2016, and is the world record holder for the marathon with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds.

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+40
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
World

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world's biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.

+6
Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in US
World

Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in US

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden received Communion at St. Patrick’s Church during Saturday Vigil Mass, a day after saying Pope Francis told him he should continue to partake in the sacrament, despite the opposition of some conservatives in the U.S. upset with his position on abortion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden meets Pope Francis in Vatican

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News