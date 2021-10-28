Party close to Thai ex-PM Thaksin names his daughter adviser

Thaksin is known for having family members be part of his political machine. His brother-in-law, Somchai Wongsawat, and his youngest sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, both served as prime ministers after him and were forced out of office on legal grounds before their terms were up. The government that Yingluck had headed was ousted by a 2014 coup, led by then-army chief Prayuth.

Paetongtarn in addressing the party meeting said she is very close to her father and meets him frequently. She said her father “strongly wishes to come back to Thailand again."

Asked if she would become a politician or a candidate for prime minister, she told reporters: “I feel safer to be an adviser than a politician. I want to make my project successful. For other things, I am not ready yet.”

Paetongtarn’s appointment shows that Thaksin remains very influential in the Pheu Thai party and has been its main decision maker, said Kovit Wongsurawat, as associate professor in the law school at Bangkok’s Assumption University.

“Previously, Thaksin let people outside his family run the party and nothing seemed to get better,” said Kovit. “I am not surprised that he let his daughter take this position. It is not easy for him to find someone he can really trust.”