Paul Givan, 39, set to be Northern Ireland's new leader

Poots broke with tradition by deciding to retain his position as agriculture minister instead of taking up the post of first minister himself. He said he wants to concentrate his energy on rebuilding and reforming the DUP following a period of rising discontent and division.

Early indications are that the tensions within the DUP remain after Poots announced the members of his team. Outgoing economy minister Diane Dodds said it was “regrettable” that the new team “does not match the rhetoric about healing and bringing the party together.”

The party, which is rooted in the fundamentalist Free Presbyterian Church, opposed Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace accord. It later became reconciled to it and has shared power with the Irish Republican Army-linked party Sinn Fein.

The power-sharing relationship has often been strained, and the Belfast administration was suspended for almost three years beginning in 2017 after it collapsed over a botched green energy project.

However, it is Britain’s economic split from the European Union at the end of 2020 that has really shaken the political balance in Northern Ireland, a part of the U.K. where some people identify as British and some as Irish.