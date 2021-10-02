Philippine leader Duterte announces retirement from politics

While two past presidents have run for lower elected positions and won after their terms ended in recent history, Duterte was the first to consider running for the vice presidency. If he pursued the candidacy and won, that could elevate him back to the presidency if the elected leader dies or is incapacitated for any reason.

Duterte's withdrawal could pave the way for the possible presidential run of his daughter Sara Duterte, who is currently the mayor of southern Davao city. She has been prodded by many supporters to make a bid to succeed her father and has topped independent public opinion surveys on who should lead the country next.

But after her father initially declared that he would seek the vice presidency, Sara Duterte announced she would not run for president, saying she and her father have agreed that only one Duterte would run for a national office next year.

Shortly after Duterte announced that he was backing out from the vice-presidential run, his daughter filed her papers for re-election in Davao city although speculation remains rife that she would withdraw from her mayoral re-election bid and run for the presidency.