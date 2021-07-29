Philippine leader recalls decision to void US security pact

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reversed his termination of a key defense pact with the United States that allows large-scale combat exercises between U.S. and Philippine forces.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced Duterte’s decision at a joint meeting with reporters Friday with his visiting U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, in Manila.

Another Philippine official earlier told The Associated Press that Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. would hand over a document to Austin about Duterte’s decision to keep the Visiting Forces Agreement in a separate meeting later Friday.

“The president decided to recall or retract the termination letter for the VFA,” Lorenzana said. “We are back on track.”

Austin welcomed Duterte’s decision, which he said would help bolster defense relations between the longtime allies.

Duterte notified the U.S. government in February 2020 that the Philippines intended to abrogate the 1998 agreement, which allows the entry of large numbers of American forces for joint combat training with Philippine troops and sets legal terms for their temporary stay.