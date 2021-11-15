Philippine leader runs for Senate after vow to retire

Over the weekend, Duterte said he had revived plans to run for the vice presidency. Legal experts say that could violate the Philippine Constitution, which limits presidents to a single six-year term, as the vice president replaces the elected president if the latter dies or is incapacitated.

But Duterte backed out from the plan to pursue the vice presidency after learning that his daughter, currently mayor of their southern hometown of Davao, had filed her own vice presidential candidacy without consulting her father. Duterte had wanted his daughter to seek the presidency and the two have had disagreements over her political plans.

“They will never collide. They will never ever fight each other for whatever position,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque told reporters on Monday, shortly before Duterte registered his Senate candidacy.

Sara Duterte is seeking the vice presidency under a major political party, LAKAS CMD, but was adopted by another party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, to be the running mate of its presidential candidate, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator. Both the current president and the late dictator have long been condemned by rights groups for gross rights violations.