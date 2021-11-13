Philippine president's daughter to run for vice president

Duterte's rule, which ends in June next year, became one of the most tumultuous and controversial in Philippine history, after Marcos. The ailing president, known for his brash rhetoric and expletive-laden outbursts against domestic critics, Western leaders and even the pope, initially planned to run for vice present but backed out after his popularity ratings dropped and prompted him to announce his retirement — although he has walked back on such public declarations in the past.

The president has said he was ready to face a possible array of criminal complaints for his deadly campaign against illegal drugs when he steps down but would never cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s investigation.

Marcos Jr.’s father died in exile in Hawaii in 1989 without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he and his family amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while he was in power.

Marcos Jr. has called the allegations against his father “lies.”

At least six groups of petitioners have asked the elections commission to either cancel or reject Marcos Jr.’s candidacy, citing a 1995 tax evasion conviction. He has played down the petition as the work of political opponents.

At least five key candidates have declared their intention to succeed Duterte, including Vice President Leni Robredo, the opposition leader who narrowly defeated Marcos Jr. in the 2016 vice presidential race. She has criticized him for his refusal to apologize and express remorse for his father’s dictatorship.

