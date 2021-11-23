Philippine supply boats reach forces at China-guarded shoal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine navy successfully transported food supplies to Filipino forces guarding a disputed shoal in the South China Sea on Tuesday, a week after China’s coast guard used water cannons to force the supply boats to turn back, sparking outrage and warnings from Manila, officials said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the two wooden boats carrying navy personnel reached government forces stationed on a military ship at Second Thomas Shoal without any major incident. President Rodrigo Duterte strongly condemned last week’s Chinese blockade of the supply boats, in a regional summit led by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

However, Lorenzana said that while the Philippine navy personnel were unloading supplies from the boats, a Chinese coast guard ship deployed a rubber boat with three personnel who took pictures and video of the delivery. “I have communicated to the Chinese ambassador that we consider these acts as a form of intimidation and harassment,” Lorenzana said.

The supply boats reached the shoal without a Philippine military escort in accordance with a request by China’s ambassador to Manila who assured Lorenzana over the weekend that the boats would not be blocked again, the defense chief said.