Philippine troops kill 8 communist rebels in jungle clash

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops killed eight suspected communist guerrillas in a jungle clash Wednesday near a central town, foiling a plan by the insurgents to attack a military outpost to mark the anniversary of their decades-long rebellion, military officials said.

Army troops battled the New People's Army guerrillas on and off for half a day in a mountainous area near Miagao town in Iloilo province and later retrieved eight bodies of rebels, four assault rifles, anti-personnel mines and rebel documents, regional army commander Maj. Gen. Benedict Arevalo said, adding there were no army casualties.

Villagers tipped off the army about the presence of 50 to 70 guerrillas in the uninhabited rural region and army troops launched an assault, Arevalo said.

There was no immediate comment from the rebels.

The Marxist insurgency has raged mostly in the Philippine countryside for more than half a century in one of Asia’s longest-running rebellions. The military estimates about 3,500 armed guerrillas remain after battle setbacks, infighting and surrenders weakened their forces in decades of fighting, although the rebels say they have more fighters.