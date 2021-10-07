Philippine VP seeks 2022 presidency, facing dictator's son

“We need to liberate ourselves from the current situation. I will fight, we will fight,” Robredo told a televised news conference where she announced her candidacy while acknowledging an uphill climb. “They have the money, machinery, an entire infrastructure that can spread any story they want to project.”

“But no amount of noise can ever drown out the truth,” she said, as her followers repeatedly chanted her name. “We will defeat the old and rotten brand of politics."

Robredo, 56, is the latest key politician to declare their intention to succeed Duterte, whose six-year term, one of the most tumultuous and controversial in recent Philippine history, ends in June next year. The ailing leader, known for his brash rhetoric and expletive-laden outbursts, initially planned to run for the vice presidency under the PDP-Laban party that he leads but backed out Saturday after his popularity rating dropped and prompted him to announce his retirement from politics.

The candidacy of Marcos Jr. immediately sparked a protest by more than 100 left-wing activists who vowed to campaign against him as they burned effigies of his father and Duterte, an ally of the Marcoses.

Marcos Jr. said Wednesday he was ready to face Robredo and the other contenders.