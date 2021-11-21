Philippines redeploys boats to shoal after Chinese blockade

Philippine national security adviser Hermogenes Esperon said the number of Chinese surveillance ships has increased alarmingly in recent weeks at the shoal and also around Thitu, a larger Philippine-occupied island in the Spratly archipelago in the South China Sea’s most hotly contested area.

China has recently renewed its call to the Philippines to tow away its navy ship BRP Sierra Madre, which Filipino marines have used as an outpost, and offered Chinese help, a Philippine official said on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to discuss the sensitive issue publicly.

But the Philippine government has said it will never withdraw from the shoal and cited a 2016 ruling by a U.N.-backed international arbitration panel that invalidated China’s historic claims to virtually the entire South China Sea. China has rejected and continues to defy the ruling.

The Philippine military deliberately ran aground the Sierra Madre, a World War II-era warship provided by the U.S., at the submerged shoal in 1999 in a move to fortify its claim. The Sierra Madre is now effectively a shipwreck but the Philippine military has not decommissioned it. That makes the rust-encrusted ship an extension of the government and means any assault on the ship is tantamount to an attack against the Philippines.

