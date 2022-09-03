Photos: Gorbachev, who brought down Soviet Iron curtain, laid to rest

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried in Moscow after a ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin’s refusal to formally declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev. Gorbachev has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty.
Gorbachev died Tuesday at the age of 91. He was buried Saturday at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife Raisa.
Photos: Gorbachev, snubbed by Putin, has been buried in Moscow
Irina Virganskaya, daughter of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev says goodbye to him for the last time, during his funeral, at Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Thousands of mourners lined up Saturday to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union. Gorbachev died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at the age of 91.
An Orthodox priest leads the service of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, during his funeral, at Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Thousands of mourners lined up Saturday to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union. Gorbachev died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at the age of 91.
Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends a memorial service for former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.
US ambassador to Russia John Joseph Sullivan, second left, walks to the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.
US ambassador to Russia John Joseph Sullivan, centre, walks to the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.
A woman holding flowers look on as she lines up to pay the last respects at the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev outside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban walks to the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.
Daughter of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, Irina, centre, attends a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, centre, editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, sits next to the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.
FILE - Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, second left, and his wife Raisa, left, Jane Fonda, second right, and Ted Turner pose during a reception at the State of the World Forum Wednesday, Sept. 27, 1995 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. The Forum will run through Sunday, Oct. 1, 1995. When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa, with whom he shared the world stage in a visibly close and loving marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's very public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of previous Soviet leaders, just as his openness to political reform did.
FILE - Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and wife Raisa Gorbachev arrive at the Elysee palace in Paris on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1985 to attend a gala dinner offered for them by French President Francois Mitterrand. When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa, with whom he shared the world stage in a visibly close and loving marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's very public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of previous Soviet leaders, just as his openness to political reform did.
FILE - Mrs. Raisa Gorbachev flanked by her husband on the right, and Mrs. R. Venkatarman, wife of India President, on the left, beams with a fashionable dress as they gathered at the welcome ceremony, Friday, Nov. 18, 1988 in New Delhi, India. Gorbachevs arrive for a three-day official visit. When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa, with whom he shared the world stage in a visibly close and loving marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's very public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of previous Soviet leaders, just as his openness to political reform did.
FILE - Soviet Communist Party general secretary Mikhail Gorbachev and wife Raisa plant a Magnolia tree, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 1986 after paying respect to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in New Delhi, India. When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa, with whom he shared the world stage in a visibly close and loving marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's very public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of previous Soviet leaders, just as his openness to political reform did.
FILE - U.S. former President Ronald Reagan, his wife Nancy, and former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and wife, Raisa pose for photographs on Sunday, May 3, 1992 at Rancho del Cielo, the Reagan's 688-acre ranch 30 miles north of Santa Barbara, Calif. When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa, with whom he shared the world stage in a visibly close and loving marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's very public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of previous Soviet leaders, just as his openness to political reform did.
FILE - Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev gestures during a news conference on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1994 at New York's Kennedy International Airport as his wife, Raisa, sips tea at left. Gorbachev was in New York for an address to the Council on Foreign Relations. When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa, with whom he shared the world stage in a visibly close and loving marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's very public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of previous Soviet leaders, just as his openness to political reform did.
FILE - Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev reads some notes in his office with a portrait of his late wife Raisa in the background, at the Gorbachev Fund in Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2001. When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa, with whom he shared the world stage in a visibly close and loving marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's very public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of previous Soviet leaders, just as his openness to political reform did.
