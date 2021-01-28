Pilots' risky flying blamed in Swiss vintage plane crash

It said that the pilots “had become accustomed ... to not complying with rules for safe flight operations and taking high risks even with passengers on board,” and that Ju-Air failed to recognize the risks or to prevent them from violating the rules.

The report also faulted Switzerland's Federal Office of Civil Aviation for failing to identify “numerous safety problems” at Ju-Air or being ineffective in dealing with them.

That office in March 2019 revoked Ju-Air's commercial flight license after reviewing the risks of passenger flights with vintage planes, but said it could, if it fulfilled various conditions, continue private flights for registered members.

Ju-Air said in a statement Thursday that it “will do everything to learn from the crash.”

It said it is “glad that the direct causes of the accident could be shown clearly” and is analyzing the issue of a problem with the center of gravity. Evaluations suggest that issue first arose 35 years before the crash, but had caused no problems in the intervening time and hadn't been noticed by Ju-Air or regulators, the company said.

It added that issues that led to pilots' risky behavior going undiscovered will be addressed in the future selection, training and oversight of pilots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0