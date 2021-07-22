Ping pong: Spat over tracing app as shelves empty in England

But many individuals and firms are starting to take matters in their own hands. There’s growing evidence pointing to people deleting the app or at least turning off Bluetooth when they go into areas, such as hospitals or restaurants, where they could potentially come into close proximity with someone who may have COVID-19.

The chief executive of Bidfood, a food distribution company, told his delivery drivers to take tests and not to quarantine.

“We know that they’re critical workers as part of the food supply chain, so if people are obviously positive or contacted by Test and Trace then they will have to isolate,” Bidfood Chief Executive Andrew Selley told BBC Radio.

He said staff pinged by the app should take the gold-standard PCR test. If they tested negative, they should return to work where another daily testing regime is implemented by the company.

The government is transitioning to a different system on Aug. 16, which will mean that double-jabbed individuals will be exempt from the self-isolation rules. That change comes nearly a month after most legal coronavirus rules in England were lifted. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are being more cautious in lifting restrictions.