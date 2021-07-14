 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plan to vaccinate teens triggers large protests in Greece
0 comments
AP

Plan to vaccinate teens triggers large protests in Greece

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered in Greece’s two largest cities Wednesday to protest plans to make coronavirus vaccines available to children 15 and older.

The protests took place outside parliament in central Athens and in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Greek authorities have blamed a recent increase in confirmed virus cases on crowded entertainment venues. Under new restrictions, leisure facilities will only be open to people who are vaccinated. A mandatory vaccination policy is planned for workers at care facilities and hospitals.

In Athens, protesters chanted “Hands off our kids” and held up a banner reading, “We say no to vaccine poison.”

Just over half of Greece's population has received at least one vaccine dose. Starting Thursday, people as young as 15 will be allowed to book a vaccination appointment with parental consent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies
World

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has given her first public statement since being wounded in the attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.”

+18
Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties
World

Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties

  • Updated

ABOARD USS ROSS (AP) — Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.

+44
Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country
World

Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said Friday that it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Watch Now: Related Video

Break Free! Cows caught in UK tunnel after breaking out of enclosure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News