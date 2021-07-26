 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plane carrying Turkish defense chiefs makes forced landing
0 comments
AP

Plane carrying Turkish defense chiefs makes forced landing

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A plane carrying Turkey’s defense minister and other top military officials was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday after it hit a bird, the state-run news agency reported.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the chief of military staff, Gen. Yasar Guler and Gen. Umit Dundar, the land forces commander, were returning to the capital Ankara from an airbase in Gaziantep, near the border with Syria, after inspecting troops in the region, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish Air Force plane came into contact with a bird shortly after taking off, forcing it to land at another air base near the city of Adana.

Anadolu said the plane ended with a crack on its windshield.

No one was hurt during the emergency landing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayor: All NYC workers must get jab or weekly test

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets
World

Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — With just months to go before her 16-year leadership of Germany ends, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her efforts to promote gender equality and curb climate change but expressed regret that some decisions, in hindsight, were made too late.

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage
World

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles.

Watch Now: Related Video

This woman wants to be the youngest woman to fly solo around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News