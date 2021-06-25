Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

The U.S. was also critical of the legislation with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying that the changes were a “step in the wrong direction” while urging Poland “not to move this legislation forward.”

“We believe in the importance of settling Holocaust-era restitution issues to ensure fairness and equality for all victims,” Price posted on his official Twitter account.

The changes were ordered in 2015 by Poland's top Constitutional Tribunal and set a 30-year statute of limitation on challenges to administrative decisions issued in gross violation of the law. They are intended to end fraud and irregularities in property restitution in Warsaw, Krakow and other cities and locations.

In a vote Thursday night, Polish lawmakers overwhelmingly backed the changes, which still need approval from the Senate and from President Andrzej Duda before they can become law.

Before WWII Poland was home to Europe’s largest Jewish community of some 3.5 million people. Most were killed in the Holocaust under Nazi Germany's occupation and their property was confiscated. Post-war communist authorities seized the property, along with the property of non-Jewish owners in Warsaw and other cities.