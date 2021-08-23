Poland plans fence on Belarus border, offers aid to migrants

Blaszczak said the new border fence would be modeled on the one Hungary erected against migrants years ago on its border with Serbia, which is reinforced with coils of razor wire.

“We are dealing with an attack on Poland. It is an attempt to trigger a migration crisis,” he said at a news conference at the border.

Noting that Lukashenko's regime has ties to the Kremlin, Blazczak said: “We will not allow the creation of a route for the transfer of migrants via Poland to the European Union.”

The Polish government said last week that 2,100 migrants had tried to enter Poland illegally from Belarus so far in August. Almost 800 of them got in and have been placed in state-run centers.

Meanwhile, political tensions are growing in Poland over some 30 migrants who became stuck on the border with Belarus. A refugee rights group says the group includes people from Afghanistan and some who need medical attention. Poland insists they are on Belarusian territory, but has still faced criticism at home for not allowing the migrants to apply for asylum.

On Monday the Polish Foreign Ministry said it submitted a diplomatic note to Belarus offering to provide food and medicine for the group, as well as tents, beds, sleeping bags, blankets and pajamas.