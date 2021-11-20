Poland PM to hold talks in Europe on Belarus border crisis

Poland is pushing the migrants back, saying it is protecting the border for all of Europe. It has received support from the EU, NATO and the U.S.

A few migrants have died in the damp forests straddling the border. Others have abandoned hopes of reaching Europe and were flown back to their home countries this week.

Humanitarian organizations and Poland's influential Roman Catholic Church have been pressing to be allowed to bring aid to the stranded migrants, and NGOs in Poland have organized charity collections.

A few hundred people with banners and gold-and-silver hypothermia blankets marched Saturday in Warsaw in support of the migrants. Their banners read “We Welcome the Refugees, NO to Racism,” and “Enough of Cruelty, Accept the Refugees.”

“This is an act of solidarity with people stuck for weeks in the deadly trap between Poland and Belarus," the organizers said.

Close to the border with Belarus, in Hajnowka, the Mothers to the Border group held a rally calling for the admission of the migrants and humanitarian aid, especially for families with children in the forest in freezing temperatures.

“The Forest is No Place for the Children,” their banners read.