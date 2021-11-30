Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

Migrants stands in queue to receive a hot food at a logistics center at the checkpoint logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.
Migrants carry a food at a logistics center at the checkpoint logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.
Belarus officials prepare a meal and hot drinks for migrants inside a tent near a logistics center at the checkpoint "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.
Migrants settle in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.
A migrant stands at the logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.
Migrants settle in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.
Migrants children react, in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.
A migrant gets his hair sprayed with a product to prevent hair lice, in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.
Migrants talk with Belarusian Red Cross employees in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski on Tuesday applied freshly adopted regulations and declared an area along the nation's border with Belarus off-limits to everyone except residents and people who live, work or study in the designated no-access zone.
Earlier Tuesday, the lower house of parliament, or Sejm, voted to amend the border law amid a conflict between Poland and Belarus. The president immediately approved the amended law, allowing for its implementation. The ban takes effect Wednesday for three months.
In adopting the amendments to the law on Poland's borders, the Sejm rejected changes proposed in the Senate, including one that would have allowed journalists free access in the restricted areas.
Under the new regulations, journalists need permission from the head of the Border Guard to work from the border area.
The law was updated in an urgent procedure amid a conflict between Poland and neighboring Belarus. Poland's government and the European Union have accused authorities in Belarus of directing thousands of migrants and refugees from the Middle East to Poland’s eastern border, which is also the EU's eastern border.
A state of emergency introduced along the Poland-Belarus border in September, that banned non-residents, expires on Thursday. The regulations approved Tuesday replace it and provide a measure for a long-term access ban.