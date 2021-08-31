Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government asked the president Tuesday to declare a state of emergency along the border with Belarus as it tries to stop an increase number of migrants from entering from the neighboring country. The government citied the potential risk from foreign actors and the actions of protesters in Poland as rationales for the declaration.

Poland, a European Union member, has seen more migrants seeking to illegally cross the border in recent weeks, most of them originally from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Polish government accuses the authoritarian leader of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko, of pushing them to Poland to create instability in the EU.

“We have to stop these aggressive hybrid actions, which are carried out according to a script written in Minsk and at the hands of Mr. Lukashenko’s protectors,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a news conference in Warsaw.

Morawiecki's government has asked Polish President Andrzej Duda, an ally, to approve the state of emergency. It was not clear when Duda would decide.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, speaking alongside Morawiecki, said a state of emergency would not have much of an effect on the local population but would impose limits on outsiders in an area about 3 kilometers (nearly 2 miles) wide next to the border.