Poland seeks to extend state of emergency on Belarus border

“Incidents are being provoked at the border that may lead to very tense situations,” Blaszczak said.

The interior minister said he will recommend that the government prolong the state of emergency along the border. It was declared in early September for a 30 days and Kaminski said he wants to see it extended for another 60 days.

The governments of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia — European Union members on the bloc's eastern border with Belarus — accuse the Moscow-backed regime in Belarus of encouraging illegal migration into their countries by people from the Middle East and Africa in order to sow divisions and chaos within the EU.

Poland has reacted by reinforcing the borders with soldiers and razor wire to stop the attempted entries. Most aim to reach Germany, and some have apparently passed through undetected.

The state of emergency and other tough actions by the government in the face of the increased migration are largely popular with Poles. Yet, with reports of people being stranded for weeks and five confirmed migrant deaths in the border area, human rights activists say the response by authorities is inhumane.