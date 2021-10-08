Poland summons Belarus diplomat over shots fired at border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Foreign Ministry summoned the top Belarusian diplomat in the country on Friday after Polish authorities alleged that Belarusian forces had fired shots —possibly blank ammunition — at Polish troops along their common border.

The incident marks an escalation of tensions along the border between Belarus and Poland, which is also part of the European Union's eastern border. The Polish government accuses Belarus of encouraging people from the Middle East and Africa to migrate in large numbers into the EU by entering Poland.

Polish forces have responded in many cases by pushing migrants back across the border into Belarus. Some asylum-seekers also have died while caught between the two countries.

Anna Michalska, a spokesperson for Poland's Border Guards, said Belarusian forces fired shots at Poland’s troops across the European Union’s eastern border Thursday. She didn’t specify the forces.

Michalska said no one was hurt and that most probably blank ammunition was used. She said the guards were under increasing pressure and stress due to a growing number of incidents involving objects being thrown at Poland’s service members from the Belarus side.