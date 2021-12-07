 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police
0 comments
AP

Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police

A person is administered a vaccination against COVID-19 in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Nov. 26, 2021. Poland is facing skyrocketing COVID-19 infections and deaths but for now the government does not plan any new lockdowns or other restrictions.

 Czarek Sokolowski

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is introducing mandatory vaccinations by March 1 for teachers, medical workers, and uniformed security workers like police, the military, firefighters and security guards.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday that after March 1, vaccination will be a condition for performing jobs in these sectors. He said amid a continuing high level of daily new infections, Poland was following in the footsteps of Germany and Austria in requiring vaccine jabs for these three professional groups.

He said starting Dec. 15, the number of guests at hotels, restaurants, eateries, theaters and churches is being reduced to 30% capacity from the current 50%, while discos and nightclubs will be closed.

Poland, a nation of 38 million, is seeing around 20,000 new infections a day and has had over 86,000 COVID-19 patients die in the pandemic.

———

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The shell surrounding our Solar System might contain trillions of mysterious objects

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched
World

Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Two Israelis drove into the Palestinian city of Ramallah Wednesday, and their car was surrounded by a crowd and set ablaze, according to the Israeli army and video footage posted online. Palestinian police turned the men over to Israel.

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian man who tried to use fake arm to avoid COVID shot says life is 'ruined'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News