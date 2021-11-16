Poland uses water cannons against migrants at Belarus border

“It’s very clear that if you see what’s been happening to this group of people =- that their own specific concerns, their particular dignity and their rights — have not been treated with the respect that they should have," said U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq. "And that is why we want them to be able to speak for themselves and to be heard. We don’t want these people to be instrumentalized and used as pawns in the disputes involving the countries.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Poland's actions “violate all conceivable norms of international humanitarian law and other agreements of the international community.”

Warsaw says Moscow bears some responsibility for the border crisis, given its strong support for Belarus. The Russian government has denied responsibility.

Events at the border have been difficult to verify independently. Poland has imposed a state of emergency, which bars reporters and human rights workers from the area. In Belarus, journalists face severe restrictions on their ability to report.

Poland's parliament is expected to consider a bill to regulate citizens' ability to move in the border area after the state of emergency expires in December.