Poland's PM to hold talks in Europe on border crisis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Saturday he is to hold a series of talks in Europe about the pressure of migrants on the European Union’s border with Belarus, a crisis that he expects will continue.

Morawiecki said he was meeting on Sunday with his counterparts from EU members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which have also been hit by the migrant pressure in recent months, though to a lesser degree.

During the week he is to travel to some other European countries, which he did not name.

Morawiecki said on Facebook that it is a “very serious geopolitical situation” and requires a lot of diplomatic effort as many migrants from the Middle East remain in Belarus and continue attempts to force their way into EU member Poland. Recent attempts took place Friday night with migrants throwing stones and using tear gas against Polish border guards and police, according to Poland's Border Guard.

“This is why I set out on a journey to some European countries, to talk about the international crisis provoked by the actions of (Belarusian President ) Alexander Lukashenko,” Morawiecki said.

“Unfortunately, there are numerous signs suggesting that this geopolitical crisis will be continued for many months, even years," Morawiecki said.