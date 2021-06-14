Poland's ruling nationalists suffer defeat in local race

“Attacking the middle class, raising taxes, centralism instead of self-governance and disrespecting coalition partners are paving the way for the opposition to take power,” Gowin wrote on Twitter.

The result was hailed by opposition politicians, who saw it as an encouraging sign that they stand a chance of defeating Law and Justice in the future — after a string of defeats in the past six years — if they manage to unite.

“All the opposition parties, side by side, supported this candidate, giving such enormous energy from the very beginning,” Cezary Tomczyk, a lawmaker with the centrist opposition party Civic Platform, told Polsat News. “When we said that unification made sense, we showed it with examples like these.”

He said the victory in Rzeszow was the most important victory for the opposition since the socially liberal politician Rafal Trzaskowski won the election to be mayor of Warsaw, the capital, in 2018.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attributed the loss of the ruling party's candidate to the fact that another candidate from the right-wing coalition was on the ballot. He said the party would learn its lesson about the need to remain united.