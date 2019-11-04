Police: 15 civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say an attacker threw a grenade at a busy market in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city, wounding at least 15 civilians.
Police say those wounded in Monday's blast have been taken to a hospital in Srinagar, where one is in critical condition.
Police say the attacker was not apprehended and their identity was not known.
You have free articles remaining.
The attack comes a week after at least 20 people were wounded when militants lobbed a grenade at a bus stop in northwestern Sopore town.
That attack was an apparent retaliation for New Delhi's stripping the disputed region of its semi-autonomous status in early August.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.